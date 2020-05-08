The United Way of Gordon County's Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Planning Committee is tentatively announcing a rescheduled date of Saturday, Aug. 8, for Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars. The committee is still ironing out the details for the show.
Please note that the event will be held in accordance with any health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the show.
“The health and safety of our dancers and the community are our top priorities as we work to decrease the risks associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). We are continuing to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will follow the CDC Guidelines for large gatherings. As of now, we do not know what the virus will look like in the coming months. We appreciate your support and patience as we work to bring you a fun show in a safe environment. To minimize the spread of the virus, the show will not have an opening group dance this year. We are exploring a number of ideas to bring the show to all audiences that will limit the public's exposure to gathering in a singular place,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County.
The CDC Guidelines on hosting large events can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.