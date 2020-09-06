Floyd County police have charged Tyree Kozel Daniels, 18, of Lindale, as well a another 16-year-old with the Aug. 24 murder of Laura Regina Ross, 57, at her home in Shannon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
In a warrant filed by Floyd County Police Department investigator Jordan Clayton, Daniels and three other people went to the Ross residence to cause harm to an unnamed person.
Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher has also confirmed that a 16-year old juvenile has also been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the August incident. More arrests are expected.
The back door to the home was kicked in and during the commission of a home invasion Ross was shot to death.
Fincher said a group of juveniles went to the Ross home that night looking to pick a fight with another youth when they broke into the residence. Ross was shot twice.
She was able to call 911 late that Monday night but she was in such a condition that emergency dispatchers could not immediately ascertain what the problem was.
Floyd County police were sent to the home on Baker Street in Shannon and discovered the woman had been shot. She succumbed to her wounds at about 4 a.m. the next day.
Fincher said police got a strong lead Friday and spent most of the afternoon and late into the evening working that lead which resulted in the two arrests.