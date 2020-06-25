Two Calhoun High Schools students recently achieved big things in the world of rodeo.
CHS FFA President Sage Phillips was crowned the Georgia High School Rodeo Association state champion in goat tying and the reserve state champion in breakaway. Phillips is now headed to nationals in Oklahoma. She is also one of the recipients of the Meagan McCain Memorial Scholarships.
"We couldn’t be more proud of her and how she represents our program," said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for Calhoun City Schools.
Additionally, CHS student Cash Goble was named president of the Georgia High School Rodeo Association and qualified for nationals in calf roping.
"We are proud of you Cash," Coker said.
The National High School Rodeo Association will host its finals July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.