After exceptional seasons in their first year in AAAAA, junior Anna Gibson and senior Felipe Barrios from Calhoun High School were named on the GoGo Running Rome All-Area First Team.
Both runners have made the team every season of their career, excel in the classroom and have been named 2020 Team Captains.
Anna Gibson, in her first year in AAAAA, had a PR of 20:57. She won the North Georgia XC Championship in Elijay, was the Gordon County individual champion and won the first home meet at the Resaca Battlefield. Other highlights included a fourth-place finish at the Wire2Wire Invitational, fifth-place finish in the Rome All-Area Championships, seventh-place finish in the Region 7-AAAAA Championship, 14th-place finish at the Run at the Rock Invitational, 11th-place finish at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational, 11th-place finish at the Grove Level Stampede, 12th-place finish at the Fast Break Challenge and several other notable performances.
Gibson logged more than 400 miles in the summer to build her biggest aerobic base yet and will aim to star in track this spring.
Senior Felipe Barrios, who recently signed with Emmanuel College, finished the year with a PR of 16:06. Barrios won numerous races this season. He won the Rome All-Area Championship for the second consecutive season and the Gordon County Championship for the third consecutive season.
Barrios also placed first in the Run at the Rock Invitational, Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational, North Georgia XC Championship and the first home meet at the Resaca Battlefield. He placed second at the Grovel Level Stampede, Wire2Wire Invitational and Region 7-AAAAA Championship.
Barrios logged more than 700 miles on the way to this historic season and will look to finish his high school year strong in track this spring.