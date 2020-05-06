Sabrina Tucker will be Gordon Central's next volleyball head coach. The school announced the hire on its Facebook page last Friday.
"Coach Tucker looks forward to teaming up with Coach Skiffen and embracing the Lady Warriors Volleyball program as they continue to build and grow," the school's Facebook post read.
Tucker made her coaching debut as the assistant coach to both Ashworth Middle School’s boys and girls soccer teams for the 2019-2020 season.
Tucker, originally from Texas, was a multi-sport athlete in high school, competing in cross country, track, cheerleading, and basketball.
Upon graduation, Tucker continued her academic and athletic pursuits at Oglethorpe University. While at Oglethorpe, she competed in four sports: cross country, track, soccer and cheerleading. She graduated in with a B.A. in Early Childhood Education.
Tucker earned her M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction from Grand Canyon University in 2013 and is on track to complete her Educational Specialist in Instructional Technology from University of West Georgia in July 2020. She has 10 years in public education and 4 in the private education sector in north Georgia.
She currently teaches EIP at Tolbert Elementary School, and her husband, Ray Tucker III, teaches mathematics at Gordon Central High School.