Will Crowley is preparing to celebrate a milestone this March: five years as a business owner serving the community where he grew up. As the owner of Crowley Drug Company, he has seen his dream of functioning as an independent pharmacist play out in the bonds he’s formed with his customers and employees.
“I’ve always been intrigued by the medical field. I just loved the idea of pharmacy. I felt my calling,” he explained from behind the desk in his small office at the rear of his shop on Dews Pond Road on a recent winter morning.
A 2002 graduate of Calhoun High School, Crowley followed in the footsteps of many of his elder relatives when he made the choice to attend the University of Georgia. He can count off about a dozen extended family members who earned various degrees at the family’s alma mater, along with his mother, father and two siblings.
Crowley chose to take the six-year route to obtain his Doctor of Pharmacy degree, completing his undergraduate work and going directly into UGA pharmacy school. He experienced the corporate environment during his internship with a Kroger pharmacy, but his interactions with staff and customers there served as a building block for eventually establishing his own business.
“I had wonderful people to mentor me,” he recalled. “Even for a chain pharmacy, it felt very similar to an independent one, but I always wanted my own pharmacy.”
The start of a career
His insight into the world of independent pharmaceutical businesses really grew during the 7½ years he spent at Dart Drugs and Surgical in Dalton. The owner there gave him a leg up in his learning process.
“He allowed me to really see the business aspect,” Crowley said. “It was a very rewarding experience, but I always knew I wanted to come home.”
Crowley and his wife, Jayme, already owned a house in Calhoun, and the planning process for the pharmacy building on Dews Pond began in 2012. The location, Crowley, explains, feels central to the medical community here, and it’s convenient for customers coming from nearby Gordon Hospital or one of numerous doctor’s offices.
The layout of the shop is also designed to make customers comfortable as it puts staff directly in their line of sight as they enter and approach the counter, which stands just beyond the doors. A full range of over-the-counter medications and other health necessities is available on the shelves across from the pharmacy counter. Customers can expect to talk with either Will Crowley or Nancy Holcomb when they pull up to the drive through or walk through the doors, and for the staff, the overall focus has always been on customer service.
That focus includes free deliveries to many city and county addresses within a certain distance of the store. Ray Denmon has handled that service since the beginning. Established customers also enjoy quick fills most of the time.
There’s also an emphasis on communication with customers to ensure a positive experience.
“If you have a problem, we want you to comfortable to come talk to us,” Will Crowley said.
Coming home
Will and Jayme Crowley both have local roots. She is a Fairmount native, and the two met through mutual friends in 2008 when she was still attending Reinhardt University where she majored in vocal performance and music education. They married in 2011, and she embarked on a career in education. She now teaches music at Fairmount Elementary. The couple is expecting their first child, a girl, soon.
Jayme Crowley worked at the pharmacy on nights and weekends for the first three years as her husband established a customer base.
“She’s been very supportive throughout the whole thing,” Will Crowley said. “It helps to have a support system.”
That system includes other local family members, including Will Crowley’s parents, Ann and George Crowley. Ann Crowley is retired from a career in early childhood education, and George Crowley served for many years as president and CEO of North Georgia National Bank and on various community boards, including the Calhoun City Council, where he still holds a seat.
The pharmacy’s open hours, plus the behind-the-scenes work, required Will Crowley to work over 60 hours each week in the beginning. Although the pharmacy has been up and running for some time, his schedule hasn’t changed much. Customers are still apt to see him behind the counter or standing at the drive-through window most of the time, but he does manage to get away now.
He and Jayme Crowley enjoy catching UGA football games and taking day trips to eat at new places in nearby towns — Cartersville, Rome and Summerville.
It helps him, he says, “to recharge. Remove yourself from everything and go see something different.”
During the considerable time he’s at the store, though, Will Crowley is focused on making his customers a significant part of his life by celebrating their successes and good news as he treats their illnesses.
The store’s slogan is “personal service awaits you.”
“I want to try to treat everyone like they’re family,” he said.