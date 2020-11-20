As the holidays creep closer and closer, Toys for Tots Coordinator Terri Kilgore is working hard to make sure every child in Gordon County gets to open up a present on Christmas morning.
“Last year we provided gifts for 975 children, and we are on track to do more than that this year,” Kilgore said. “We’re working hard to make sure everyone who needs to sign up does. We want every child to get something new.”
More than 5,312 toys were distributed to children in Gordon and Murray counties by Kilgore and her team of volunteers in 2019. The two counties are grouped together through the Toys for Tots program.
“That’s one of the great things about this,” Kilgore said. “What’s donated locally stays local. Everything people give stays in the two counties we cover.”
Donations will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 17 at Dollar General stores in Gordon and Murray counties, at Walmart and at the State Patrol Post at 1166 Lovers Lane in Calhoun.
Those who would prefer to donate online can do so by visiting www.calhoun-ga.toysfortots.org.
Any and all children’s toys are accepted, but Kilgore said toys for babies up to 12 months and for teenagers are usually some of the most needed gifts.
The gifts will go out to their recipients starting Saturday, Dec. 19.
“If you think you might need help, go ahead and apply for gifts. I’d rather have it bagged up and ready to give and have someone say they were blessed and no longer need it than for us not to have enough,” Kilgore said. “We can give that bagged up gift to someone else who might need it.”
To register a child to receive a gift from Toys for Tots, visit www.calhoun-ga.toysfortots.org and fill out an application. Proof of identification and birth certificates for the children will be required, as well of proof of residency.