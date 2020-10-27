On Saturday, Oct. 17, members of several civic and commercial organizations gathered in the parking lot of Rock Bridge Community Church in an effort to improve the environment for their fellow citizens through recycling and clean up efforts.
Together they collected more than 24,000 pounds of recyclable paint, 2,250 pounds of paper and 12 tubs full of canned food goods to be donated to the Voluntary Action Center.
The items collected at the event ranged from hazardous and nonhazardous paints to used eyeglasses, paper, canned goods, batteries, small electronics and other items not accepted at city and county recycling sites.
Event organizers Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful and Rock Bridge Community Church were joined by partners BRME (Battery Recycling Made Easy), Global Environmental, Iron Mountain Shredding, Voluntary Action Center and the Calhoun Woman’s Club.
The Global Environmental crew of Steve Sams, Nate Bennett, Tony Bennett, Mistina Franklin and John Ashworth collected 16,200 pounds of nonhazardous paint and 8,100 pounds of hazardous paint for a total of 24,300 pounds that will be recycled and kept out of the landfill. They were assisted in unloading car trunks and truck beds by a group of volunteers from KCGB.
About 2,250 pounds of paper were shredded by the Iron Mountain Shredding truck. Connie Carter and Jennifer Wilson of BRME accepted 489.5 pounds of batteries and small electronics. Twelve tubs of canned food were donated to the VAC, and Rock Bridge gathered over 100 pairs of old eyeglasses to be repurposed.
In addition to its parking lot and helpers throughout the site, Rock Bridge church provided lunch for all the workers and volunteers. Bailey the Dog graciously greeted volunteers and accepted numerous pats throughout the day.
Including KCGB and Rock Bridge church members, vendors and Supervision Services helpers, a minimum of 100 volunteer hours aided KCGB’s effort toward national certification with Keep America Beautiful.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful plans to repeat and perhaps expand the event in spring 2021.
KCGB is committed to a healthier, safer, more livable community through education, beautification and environmentally sustainable practices. For more information about KCGB and opportunities for volunteers, visit its website, keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.