Tolbert Elementary School teacher Joey Marycz said he was scrolling through Facebook one evening, missing his students, when he noticed a trend of other schools conducting parades in order to have a chance to see students, if only while waving from the roadway.
“I said why not. Let’s act on this,” said Marycz. “The next morning I conducted a virtual meeting with the TES staff via Microsoft Teams and the outcome was remarkable.”
His coworkers — including Principal Sket Angland, Assistant Principal Holly Sisson, Sabrina Tucker, Matt Wiley and Megan Wiley — all jumped on board to help with the idea.
The parade took place last week, on Wednesday, March 25, as teachers and staff drove a caravan of vehicles along the school’s bus routes, greeted by parents and students holding signs and waving.
“It was just to say, ‘We miss you!’ We loved seeing our students smiling faces,” said Marycz.
Parent Hannah Young said the event was a blast for everyone.
“I’m blown away at these teachers. They have went above and beyond to make sure their kids see them and still feel the love from them. This was so special to watch. Thank you, Tolbert Elementary School,” she said.
Kindergarten teacher Maci Mills used the opportunity to remind everyone to continue practicing social distancing. She was also thrilled to see her students again.
“Tolbert teachers went by to see smiling faces of their students this afternoon. I’m so glad I was able to see some of my littles! Their smiles made my day! I can’t wait to be back in my classroom. Hopefully not too much longer,” said Mills.
Third grade teacher Marie Taylor described the parade as “the best.”
“I can’t wait to get to see and talk to my kids again. It was so much fun to gather with a great group of people and laugh and wave at everyone. Oh, and blow our horns,” Taylor said.
Literacy coach Stacy Calvert was also grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with students, even from afar.
“Participating in this made my heart feel good! I miss our school children and their parents. Thanks to all who set this up for us to do,” she said.