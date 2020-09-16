Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.