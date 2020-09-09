Do you go to school to have fun? No, but you can have fun while you are there. You go to get an education. What is an education?
In history, you learn facts to begin with about the subject. Then you learn why some of those events happened and what the results were from those events.
In math class you learn some basics, Then you can do some more advanced calculations. Some careers require you to go farther. But everybody needs to know the basics.
Other classes are like that also. You are learning how to study and evaluate and analyze many subjects. You have to learn to be able to tell ideas and theories from facts and truths.
While at school you learn to try new foods in the cafeteria, you learn sports and how to react to winning and losing, and you learn to choose and make friends.
Starting a job is like that also. You learn the basics and the proper way to do your job. But while you are there about many other subjects from those that you work with each day.
Now why do you go to church? You go first to learn about Jesus and the way to heaven. But you learn much more than that. You learn songs, you make good friends, you hear about more stories in the Bible that you might not regularly read and study about.
So you go for a main reason and then you learn much more than you planned on learning. What will you learn about today?