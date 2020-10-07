Last week a group of runners gathered in New Jersey for a special event. They came from as far as California and Texas and Florida. Day 1 was the 72-hour runners and a marathon group. Day 2 was the 48 hour runners and a group of marathoners. Day 3 was the 24 hour runners and some of the same marathoners and some new ones.
Some came to set records for time or distance, and some for personal time, and distance. They came in all shapes and sizes. Some were young, and others had been doing this kind of thing for a long time. Most came by themselves, and others had a friend or two to help. The cooks fixed meals around the clock. There was soup and sandwiches, as well as snacks.
The only thing in common was an appreciation for running. Everybody quickly became a community of friends. In a pair of shorts, and a T-shirt, everything became equal. No status.
Why did they come? Each individual had their own reason. It could be health, or to be active, or to be with the friend or group. Every runner did get that feeling of accomplishment that is hard to explain.
The same things are true in church or other Christian ministry. There are veterans, and new people. There are young people, and elderly. There are men and women. All are serving in some way they can. Like my friend, Keith, who has a special job. Most people in the church do not even know what he does it. But many do take advantage of his work. The church is equal ground.
Each part is valuable. It is also a community.
Service is also for different reasons. Some feel it is a duty, but most do not. Most see it as an opportunity to serve. It does give a feeling of accomplishment, and that they are a part of God’s team.