How would you answer that question? It could be a good friend or a teammate from your ball team. It could be a brother or cousin. It could be a friend from church or the neighborhood.
I know a young person that would stop by an elderly lady’s house every day after school to see how she was doing. They would have a nice conversation about lots of things.
It is nice to have friends. Life is better when you have someone to talk to about lots of things. It may be just to ask some questions or to help when you have a problem.
The other side of the question is, are you a friend? How do you do that? How do you know if you are a friend?
These last few months have been hard on everybody. Are you missing your friends? Are they missing you?
What have you done for somebody else? Have you called that elderly person to check on them? Have you called your friend? Did you talk to someone from your church? Have you checked on a neighbor?
When you are out do you make the effort to speak to those that you see? A smile or a kind hello is always welcomed.
Does this remind you of the story in the Bible, when a man tried to test Jesus? He asked him a similar question. He said, who is my neighbor?
Jesus taught him that anybody could be considered his neighbor. Every Christian has the opportunity to be a good neighbor. It takes work on your part. But that should be a normal part of life for each Christian.
Who are you going to be a friend to today? It just takes a call.