You could get many different answers to that question. It could be if it was sports, like which sports team. It could be songwriters, stars, heroes or any number of interesting subjects. It could even be your favorite preacher.
People seem to like polls so they can vote for their favorite and then argue about the results. And then they ask, who was polled for their answers?
There is a famous story in the Bible like this. A group of men asked Jesus about the greatest commandment. You might say that they were asking him, who is No. 1?
Do you remember what He said? He gave a three part answer. The first part was easy. He said to love the lord your God will all your heart, mind and soul. Do you love God that much? Are you willing to do that?
The next thing Jesus said was to love your neighbor as yourself. Most people think about the part that you should care about others. But it also means that you care about yourself. Sadly some people do not like themselves.
Each person does try to take care of themselves, and that is good to do. But you should also care about the things and feelings of those around you.
How do you do that? Would others say that you do those things? You do that when you respect someone’s things, their property, their feelings and their ideas.
The answer is priorities. You should love God and care about yourself and others. Remember it is easy to say you do but you need to put actions with those words, and beliefs.
What IS No. 1 in your life?