Everybody wants to know, who is No. 1? People today do not even care about second place.
Priorities are ways of ranking things in your life. It may be different things for different people. Many people think that money is the most important thing in their life. It may not be, but they sure act like it is.
Others have special things that they want. They may be financial goals or possessions that they want to have. Some have special events that they have to be a part of at the time.
Some people put the position that they have in their job, or their community, at the top of their list. Some use their children as a way to accomplish something that they could not do for themselves.
Many times the goals, or the drive to reach those goals, cause them to forget about their family. When they do that, they miss out on some of the more important things.
The real priority for anybody should be their relationship with God. Knowing Jesus is the most important thing in everybody’s life. All the other things are a distant second.
It is more than just saying that you believe in God. The change comes when you realize that the God of the world loves you. Then you can understand in some way why Jesus died on the cross for you.
When you put God first, it is easy to know that you have sinned and come short of the standard of pleasing God. Then you can be thankful that Jesus was your substitute for your sin when he died on the cross. You will want to thank him for coming alive again to make a way for you to get to heaven.
When you are looking at your priorities, think carefully and make the right choice. All the other things will be easy to put in the right perspective.