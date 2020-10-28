Being scared can be fun for some people. This time of year people think about ways to scare someone.
Other people seem to be living in fear. There are storms, like tornadoes and hurricanes, that worry some people. Things like traffic and big cities bother some folks.
Some people like scary movies.
Some people are afraid of what might happen. The virus, accidents, sickness of all kinds have many people worried. Nobody knows what is going to happen.
The biggest fear for most people is the unknown. Everybody wants to know what is going to happen.
Caution and respect for the situation are normal. Worry seems to make things worse. Some people seem to look for something to worry about.
The Christian does not have to worry. The Bible says fear not. The Christian knows that God is in control. There is nothing unknown to him. He knows the future.
He knows what is going to happen to you. This does not mean that nothing bad will happen to you. It means that he will be with you. Someone said that God may not take you out of the storm, but he will be with you in the storm.
How do you keep from worrying? You need to trust the Bible and Jesus. The common way to say that today is, he’s got your back. It is special to know that the God of the world is there for you, all the time.