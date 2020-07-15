What makes you happy, and what brings you joy? These are difficult times for everybody.
The world seems full of problems and has no answers. The news shows lots of unhappy people. Their anger and emotions control everything that they are doing.
People are doing some terrible acts that they should not and probably would not do if they stopped to think about what they were doing. What happens to you when you are mad? Do you say or do something you should not have said or done?
When people get tired and depressed they get into trouble easily.
In the Bible, in the book of Psalms, the writer, David, says do not follow the walk and counsel of the ungodly. He says to delight in the law of the lord and to be planted like a tree near the water to bring forth fruit. You will prosper.
Prosper, in the Bible, is not money. It is better than that. The fruit of the spirit is love, peace and joy.
Prosper like that gives peace in these troubled times and rest when you get weary from the activities and worries of the world. The Christian knows that God is in control. He knows that he cannot change the world. But God can.
Times like these test the faith and trust for each Christian. The Christian is not expecting to win every battle. But the Christian does plan on being on the winning team in the end.