There is fear for a coming storm, like tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters. Everybody fears the unknown. They want to know what is going to happen. They prepare and then wait to see what will happen.
A child has fear, when a mom in the store, threatens them saying that nurse over there will give you a shot if do not behave. This is a negative fear. It is real to the child, instead of teaching them respect.
In the military, fear is called respect for authority. They teach respect for the officers. It is not scary fear. It is a more positive kind of fear.
People all over the world believe in a form of a god. Sadly, they fear a god that will punish them if they cross him. That is not respect, it is the wrong kind of fear.
The God of the Bible is different. He is a God that knows you and loves you. Yes, he hates sin. So he made a special way for you to deal with your sin. Easter was a celebration of the death, burial and rising again of Jesus. Christians know it as a victory.
The Bible says that you can know. You can know Jesus. You can know that you are going to heaven to be with Jesus. You can know that he has forgiven your sin. Knowing does away with the fear, and the fear of the unknown. Then you can respect God and do not have to fear him.