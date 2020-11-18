Do you know what fiction is? It is a book written about the ideas of someone. It is not always accurate. Nonfiction is based on facts, like a documentary.
A math book teaches you to be able to do math and work with numbers. Some people think math is boring and hard to learn. It would be called nonfiction.
Science is supposed to be based on facts. Although sometimes the facts seem to change. They say that the science textbooks are out of date every few years. Then the scientists have to change their theories to fit the new information.
Many scientists have studied the age of the Earth. Because no one was there at the time, they have to assume some facts. So the numbers have changed with time.
Other scientists have studied the data to try to predict the future conditions. But they have also had to change their predictions, because the models have not worked out like thought they would.
Biographies are written about people. They can be interesting to read. But sometimes people argue about some of the facts presented by the author.
Is there a book that is accurate all the time? Any book written is carefully checked to see if the facts are correct.
The Bible is the “Word of God.” Christians believe it is totally accurate. For many years men had examined it to prove it wrong. It has stood the test of time. Many other books have been written after the Bible, but they have not lasted against the test of time.
The history in the Bible has never been proved wrong. The predictions of the Bible have all come true. The skeptics say it is not a book of science, but when it does talk about science, it has been accurate.
The Bible says that God created the world in seven days, well it was six days and a day of rest. Man’s ideas for the creation just never work.
History proves that Jesus did live. The fact that Jesus died on the cross has been checked more than any other fact in history. They do not want to even consider that Jesus rose from the dead. Many people do not want to believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven. It makes the ideas of others seem wrong. They also do not like the idea of sin. But there is plenty of evidence for sin in this world. Remember the Bible says that Jesus died on the cross to be the substitute for your sin, when you ask for forgiveness.
You must be a true scientist and check out the Bible for yourself. But you will also have to give God time to answer your questions. Try reading the Bible today. You will be glad that you did.