Last time the subject was laughter. We chuckle at simple silly things. People snicker at some comments. And laughter comes from a good story. But Joy comes from the Lord. Joy from God will last in all circumstances.
Fear can also be described in several different ways. The student fears the principal. It should be respect.
Big storms and disasters cause people to have great fear. Some people get terrified when they hear about a storm coming. Others just expect it, and seem to ignore the whole thing.
What kind of things do you fear? The fears seem to be bigger if the person has been through something like that before with bad results.
Surprises also cause people to get upset. They are not prepared, and that causes fears to get bigger. If you can plan for something it is better handled.
Another factor is, who do you trust? Rumors in a school or around a plant cause quite a stir. The story gets magnified over and over. People get scared.
At times, the weatherman on television predicts a storm. Do people believe him? Many do, and in some cases they prepare and are ready for the storm.
Our country is facing a big challenge now. Some predict the end of the world. Others say prepare and expect rough times and it will pass. The question for each person is, who do you trust? Who do you depend on now? And how will you handle the results?
There is a fear that should be respected. To listen and prepare as best you can is important. What will be the result for you?
The world expects death. It causes great fear. The Christian expects God to be in charge of it all. They do not need to fear, because he is still in control. The Bible says, fear God, and keep his commandments. Remember he is always with you, and he does love you.
What do you choose?