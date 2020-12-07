The first choice any person has to make is believing in the Lord Jesus Christ. Any person can ask Jesus to forgive their sin. The Bible says that all have sinned.
Then as a Christian, there are many more choices in life. Some choices are between right and wrong. Other choices may be between what is okay, and what is better.
Some things you can do are not sin, but they will put you in a bad position. Other choices may just be priorities. You should do what is best for you and those around you.
Everybody has preferences. This means things that are important to you. Convictions are different. Convictions are important to you and are your main beliefs.
In today's world, those preferences are easy to lose. Your convictions are even more difficult to hold. Convictions are under attack by people with few convictions and a belief that you should just go along with the crowd.
For a Christian, those beliefs are based on the word of God, the Bible. Those who do not believe the Bible will not understand your beliefs.
True history shows many of the benefits and accomplishments that Christians, and churches, and Christian organizations have done. The first schools in this country were started by Christians. Most hospitals and orphanages were begun by mission groups. Most governments were based on the values of the Bible. Many shelters for homeless and disadvantaged were begun by these same groups.
When Christians lose their values and convictions, the whole world knows and all Christians take the blame. Christians are not perfect and do not claim to be. The goal of a Christian is a higher standard for themselves, in a world that seems to want a lower standard.
You have to make the choices for your life. What will you choose?