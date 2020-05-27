Thank you for what? People say thank you for many things. Usually it is when someone does something for you.
Being polite and having manners are a sign of maturing. Everybody has seen a young child being told to say thank you. It is part of the learning process. Parents wonder if that child will ever learn to do it on their own.
A waiter brings you a meal, a friend waits for you, someone gives you directions are all times when a thank you is appreciated. It is a simple phrase, but it is always nice to hear someone notice your efforts.
In the book of Ephesians in the Bible, a verse says, giving thanks for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Sure it is easier to give thanks for the good things. But the Christian should thank God for all things and that includes the bad things.
God loves you. This a simple phrase. It is easy and acceptable to say. But loving you is more than that. God knows your name. He appreciates you. He knows everything that you have done and he still loves you.
When Jesus died on the cross, he paid the price for your sins. And he offers the gift of eternal life freely to you. Saying thank you to him is the most important time you can ever say it. He knows if you mean it and not just saying it like that little child.
After that, there are many other things that you will want to thank God for each day. He made a beautiful world for you to see and enjoy. What can you thank him for today?