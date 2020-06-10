How did the world begin? People for years have wanted to know how and when the world began. There have been many theories presented. How do you know what to believe?
Philosophers have devised all sorts of ways. Every few years another way is presented. Each new idea has replaced the earlier theories. The scientist have tested and examined many to determine the value. Usually they prove contradictory to the other theories but have trouble confirming the authenticity.
The Bible says that God created the world in six days and rested on the seventh day.
Most say the world is millions of years old. The Bible says the world is a few thousand years old. You see, God was there. The historians were not around at the time.
Some men go to the Grand Canyon to study. They try to determine ages. They believe a stream created the canyon over years of winding along. The Bible says that a great flood made the radical changes over a short period of time. Studies have found that cultures all around the world have records of a great flood. There is a full size replica of the Ark in Kentucky. It is worth the trip to see it, and let it help you decide.
When Mt St. Helens erupted, the flow and devastation produced what looked to be millions of years of sediment. But it was done in a matter of days. They had always used each layer as uniform development to understand an age.
The trees in each layer dated the layers. But the layers dated the trees. In some areas, the layers were inverted. They appeared upside down. Now they had new problems.
You get to choose what and who you believe. You put your faith and trust in something or someone. Some have had to change often in who and what they believe.
The Bible has not changed and has not been proven wrong. I challenge you to read it and see for yourself.