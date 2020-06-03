When somebody says “rules,” the first thought is usually negative. We do not like to have rules.
Mom and dad make the rules. Young people are often trying to change the rules, or at least bend them.
When you get a new board game, you have to learn the rules before you can play the game. Have you played a game like this at someone else’s house? Maybe they have changed a few rules that they did not like. At their house you play by their rules.
Have you had some friends over and you made up a new game for the yard? Before you started you had to have some rules. Things like mom’s flowers are off limits, or that side of the yard is out of bounds. Knowing the rules is important.
Remember the Garden of Eden? God had to have rules. He just gave them one rule. They could not even keep one rule.
Later God gave the Ten Commandments. He knew that nobody could obey all ten. He calls that sin. The Bible says that all have sinned.
Jesus died on the cross to pay the price for your sin. His loves for you and wants you to go to heaven someday to be with him.
The parents set the rules for the child to learn discipline. Discipline is not always punishment. It is learning, and sometimes it is a form of punishment. They do not make the child leave the family. They love them and want them to learn. When that young person becomes an adult and has a family they can set the rules for their family.
God did that when he started the world. He made the rules. He wants everybody to be a child of God and go to heaven. He sometimes has to discipline his children.
For the Christian, God’s rules are a goal rather than a minimum. The Christian does want to do just enough to get by, he wants to reach for the higher standard.