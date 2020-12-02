Does prayer change things? Does God grant all your requests? What if he did?
Some say that everyone is a child of God. We know that is not true. It would be wonderful. Everybody should have a chance to become a child of God. God does love each person and he wants them to trust in Jesus as the way to heaven.
Does God hear the prayers of everyone? He has the ability to hear everyone. Will he grant each one their requests?
Here is a way to illustrate the answer to this question: A boy playing next door with a friend hears the snow cone truck coming. Would he ask his friend's mom for the money? She would probably say, "Go ask your mom." She heard the request, but she did not have to answer or grant the request. She may still give a positive answer.
The prayer you ask may be a duplicate of someone else's prayer. Whose prayer did he answer?
A young lady wanting to be a missionary asked for blue eyes. God said no, and years later she was thankful for the 'no' answer. Her brown eyes made her fit in, in the country where she was serving.
Do you expect God to change the circumstances, or give you money or something else material when you ask him for something?
Your prayer may change you or your attitude, which is even more important. You see God knows what is best for you, in all things.