Everybody has played the game of Monopoly. When you get the game, it has the detailed rules and instructions in the box. Most people do not take the time to read them.
Playing with different people shows different rules. One group did not like the tax card. So they took it out of the game. Another group does not allow someone to buy mortgaged properties from someone else. Some add $500 to the pot for the spot on the board. You could say that they make up their own rules.
Rules for children can be different in each household also. One parent allows their child to ride their bike all over the neighborhood. Another says the child can only ride on the side roads. One parent says you must stay in the driveway. The parent says it is due to the age of the child. Each house makes their own rules.
Adults do this too. What you wear, how you dress, where you go. Each family makes their own choice and rules.
What about the Christian? They say the Bible is their guide for rules and instructions.
Some people decide that some of the rules are harsh, so they disregard them. Some question the creation so they do not believe it. Others do not want to believe the miracles. Some have even gone so far as to write their own translation! They are making their own rules.
God gave the rules and instructions for your benefit. He is your heavenly father or parent. You better follow his instructions. The true way is the only one that will get you to heaven. Be careful that you are not making the rules. There is only one correct way.