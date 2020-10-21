The little children sing the song, “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.”
The Bible says that Jesus loves you. He cares about everybody. Many people study other books to learn how to live. Most follow a leader that gives you a list of things to do to make him, the leader, happy. People seem to like to have rules to follow and things to do.
The sad part is that most of them follow the rules, but love is not a factor at all. They are never sure if they have done enough.
The Bible is a book of history. It has songs, stories and lessons. When it tells about men, it tells the good and the bad. It does not tell just the good about everybody.
The Bible tells about the future. Some things have happened since it was written, others will happen in the future.
But best of all, it tells about how you can know that you can get to heaven. It says that Jesus is the way.
God’s gift of Jesus is the only way. Jesus lived a perfect life, that means that he did not sin. He became your substitute for your sin when he died on the cross. But you must receive his gift by asking him to forgive your sin. When he rose from the dead he showed what will happen to you one day.
Are you ready to go to heaven one day?