Where did it all start? People all around the world believe in a god. He is called by many different names. They are not all the same.
There is only one true God. And the Bible says that God loves you.
The Bible begins by saying, “In the beginning God created the world.” He did not start something and then wait millions of years for it to develop.
He created the world for man, and he wanted to have fellowship with him. He did not create a robot. Today there is a lot of talk about robots and the things that they can do. God did not want a robot. He created man and gave him the ability to think and know and choose.
He knew that man would sin and make wrong choices. The Bible says that all have sinned. But it did not stop there.
God also made a way to take care of that problem. Jesus lived a perfect life. Being a perfect man, he could be the substitute for the sins of the world. When he died on the cross, he paid the price, but that price or gift must be received.
Most people have trouble receiving a gift. Each person must choose to ask God to forgive their sin. It is God’s way of saying thank you for his gift and then you will have eternal life.
The eternal life from God is a quality of life that is beyond understanding that only a Christian can know. He wants to give you his joy.
You decide which ending is for you. Just do not wait until it is too late for you.