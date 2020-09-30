Did you miss the merry-go-round this summer? All the fairs and festivals were canceled.
The Peachtree rides are set up on Highway 53 and ready for you to come. When you get off the merry-go-round there are many other rides to enjoy. Mr. Bill has worked hard so that you can enjoy your visit. And Miss Kim has prepared some fair goodies for you. She has cotton candy, popcorn, and corn dogs.
There are now many other fun activities for you to enjoy, like the Copper Creek Farm, and of course some 5K runs.
The world has been on what seems like a merry-go-round. People have been kept at home and going around in circles feeling like they are getting nowhere. They are ready to get off the merry-go-round and get back to their life.
Pastors and church leaders are feeling the same way. Their merry-go-round going around in circles was frustrating with many regular activities canceled. There were no Vacation Bible schools, no youth trips to ballgames, no mission trips, and many other outreach activities were missed.
They are starting to get off the Merry-go-round now. They have had to explore other ways to reach out.
One church had a Bible study at the park in the open air. One group met at a McDonalds and sang gospel songs together. Others have had Bible studies in the home for small groups.
Now churches are starting to meet and some are having Sunday school classes following special guidelines.
So what are you going to do as you get off the merry-go-round? I know that you will have some good ideas of things to do. So get off the merry-go-round today.