What do you think? What are you doing? The situation in our country today is causing many questions. People are having lots of issues. So, “how are you” is more than a happy greeting.
People are taking a closer look at themselves and what they believe. It would be good for everybody to do that also. Many still just ignore everything.
Does being a Christian make a difference? They seem to be attacked even more. Especially if they say something.
Christians are limited from going to church in some places. But they can still listen to Christian radio or podcasts. They should be reading a devotional and they can fellowship with other Christians.
Each person decides what is best for them, or more important, to them. What is No. 1 in your life?
The most important thing to a Christian’s life is prayer. You can use the extra time to talk more to God. He will always listen.
Have you heard someone ask a Christian to say a little prayer for me? Does that help? Who does it help?
Maybe you have made a new friend as school has started. Or new friend on the job. How do you get to know them better? You spend time with them and talk to them. It is the same way with God. You can always tell him all the things that are happening in your life. Tell him how you feel and what is bothering you.
You will be encouraged when you see his answers to your prayers and his work in your life. Then “how are you” should be, “how are you with Jesus?”