Have you said or heard that before? A brother gets hit and he hits back. Of course, he has to hit harder. Mom will have to step in and stop it.
Later in school, one fellow says some mean things to another kid. He attacks back to defend himself. Words hurt more than a punch. Someone said that teens think that they make themselves taller by standing on another teenager.
Adults can do the same things. A smart comment stings, so it has to be answered. It keeps escalating.
In each of these cases, someone is trying to get even. But that will never happen.
The Count of Monte-Christo is a famous book. The young man is betrayed and appears destroyed. He is sentenced to life in a dungeon. Through an unusual set of circumstances he gains freedom and the location of a fortune in jewels.
He uses the extreme wealth to find, humiliate and destroy the ones that did the terrible things to him. One at a time, he finds and deals with each one. But each step lowers him. By the time he has settled the score, he has wasted years and still has the hate and anger. He did not make things even.
His priorities have become twisted and he has lost his values. The actions did not bring him happiness.
You will take hits and wrongs in your life. You will choose how you answer each one. You can become bitter and hateful. Or you can keep your priorities and find some happiness.
The Christian expects challenges to their faith and lifestyle. Happiness will come and go. But the joy of the lord will always be there for you, even if you do not get even.