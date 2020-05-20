Have you heard somebody say to a person, “get real”? What does that mean? What does that mean to you?
If I asked you, what is real? You would probably say the walls, the table, the couch and things like that. They are things that you can see and touch. Is that true?
A friend was recently helping the tornado victims in the Chattanooga area. The houses were real, but some had roofs missing or fronts missing. You would not say they were real houses.
When someone says to get real, they are not talking about something that you can see or touch, are they? They mean something very different. Usually they mean for you to be honest. They do not want a story.
Sometimes they are trying to make you think or realize what is actually going on at the time. They are talking about things that you cannot see. Those things are emotions, feelings, hopes, dreams and other things that you cannot see or touch.
To a Christian, those are things like faith, hope and love. It is also different than the body. Each person has a body. But the real person is what is inside.
The Bible calls that the spirit. While your body reacts to the surrounding conditions, like cold, hot and wet, the spirit is the real you that God cares about.
The things that you can see, can please you for awhile but they are not eternal. Becoming a child of God is real, and that is eternal, which is much more important to you.
If you are not a Christian, GET REAL today. It will last forever.