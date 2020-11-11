In the Bible, the Book of Psalms is to be a songbook. Many of the individual Psalms were to be sung.
Each one of them has a special message for you. Some are very easy to see and understand. Others take some study to learn the meaning.
Psalm 119 is the longest chapter in the Bible. There are many important points in this chapter. Here are some examples of God’s word for you.
Verse 26 is a confession, where it says, “I have confessed my ways, and thou heard me.” Your emotions are seen. And verse 27 says, “Teach me your statutes, to make me understand your ways.” Which leads me to talk of God’s wondrous works.
Verse 28 asks God to strengthen me by your words. And then to keep me from lying, so I will choose the way of truth.
Other key verses talk about God’s favor and mercy, and the understanding that he will give you. Some ask for direction, and strength to stay on the straight path.
But the most important part is to study and learn God’s word, and keep it in your mind and heart. The power in the life of a Christian comes from the word of God. His words are truth and guidance. You can sing praises to God and receive his joy everyday.
When you sing his word, you will be sharing his message to everybody around you. A message that everyone needs to hear.