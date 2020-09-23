Many teams are watching the scoreboard to see how their competing teams are doing. Everybody wants to make the playoffs, so they want to check the scores often.
There is another kind of scoreboard. When you ask someone if they are going to heaven, often they will say that they think they are. Many say that God will check their life, and if they do more good things than bad things, he will let them into heaven. Sounds like they think a score of 51 is good enough. Would your mom and dad be happy if you got a 51 on a test?
Maybe if the teacher graded on the curve. Would 70 or 80 be good enough? Again, maybe for some people.
The Bible is very clear on the answer to that question. In the Book of Romans in the Bible, it says that the wages of sin is death. Wages are what you earn. The boss agrees to pay a certain amount for your work. He has to pay you for what you earned. Disobeying God is sin. The Bible says that all have sinned. No question about that issue, you earned death.
But the rest of the first verse says that the gift of God is eternal life. He gives you that as a gift, without earning it.
What if you got a gift for Christmas and left it under the tree, would it be yours to enjoy? When someone gives you a gift, you say “thank you.” Many times you hear mom say, “tell them thank you.” Do you mean it?
You thank God for Jesus, who died on the cross for your sin. And you ask him to forgive your sin.
If a friend gave you a gift and then wanted it back after they got mad at you, is that a gift? No, that would be earned and lost. A true gift is given no matter how you act.
What does your scoreboard show? Are you on the winning team? Have you received the gift of God, eternal life? Now you can celebrate the victory, and others will see it and be happy for you.