It is always fun to start planning where you would like to go for the summer. The family starts checking the dates and places that work for the family. There are lots of options to choose from and consider.
Sometimes part of the family has other things to do. And sometimes you get to invite a friend to go with you. A friend makes it even better.
You get a map to check out the direction and places along the way. You do not want to miss a thing. But the destination is the real goal.
You then have to prepare. You plan on how you are getting there and what you want to take. Then you start to dream about the place you are heading to for the summer.
And of course you start telling all your friends where you are going and what it will be like.
All this sounds like another trip that people can take. It is the trip to heaven.
It takes planning. Everybody wants their whole family to go, and it would be even better for your friends to get to go also. The map to heaven is the Bible. It gives the correct way to go to get there. It tells you some of the things that you may want to do along the way. But the destination is the goal.
Then you have to prepare. Or make sure you are going. As you think about it, it becomes even better.
And of course you start telling all your friends where you are going and what it will be like. You want them all to go. You want them to know the way and follow along with you. But for them to go, they have to know the way. You may have to be the one to tell them the way.
If you think that it is a great place, you will want to make sure that your friends are going also. Start preparing your self and your friends today.