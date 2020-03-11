When someone tells a joke, how do you react? Sure, it depends on the joke and the one telling the joke. Some people can tell any joke and it is funny. Others can tell a simple joke and nobody laughs.
Others tell a joke that is not polite. Some people will laugh, but some will chuckle and are not comfortable. They are not really happy.
Some tell silly jokes. A young person at the show in Disney World texted a silly riddle for the host to respond. He asked what you call a boomerang that does not come back? He said it was a stick. That kind of a joke expects a chuckle.
Another person can tell a story, and everybody is laughing all the way through the story. You could call that fun and happy laughing.
Some people just do not seem to laugh. They are not very happy and do not enjoy life.
True happiness and joy are different. Everybody would like to have that. How do you get that? The Bible says you can have real joy that lasts. Knowing Jesus and his ways can give you that change in your life.
The joy from Jesus is a gift. It is not something you work for or learn. It is a joy that comes from within and not from the events around you. Happiness can be temporary from your circumstances. But joy is there even when the circumstances are discouraging.
Is that hard to believe? Talk to a Christian or check it out in the Bible and you can have that special joy everyday.