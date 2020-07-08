Many people would consider themselves better than most people. They probably would not say they were perfect, but pretty good. They would definitely not say they were bad.
How good do you have to be to get to heaven? Could you be 60%, or 80% or maybe even 90%?
Little kids talk back to mom. Teens do some bad things when they are not around their parents. Young adults do some wild things. While many adults sneak and break some laws or cheat someone.
There are some great men in the Bible. But they all did some bad things. The same is true for history. There are some great men but they also did some wrong things.
Then when do you have to be good? Is that 60 or 80 or 90 for your whole life, or just your last few years?
The Bible says all have sinned. Then it also says that you have to be perfect to get into heaven. Nobody can be 100%. Well Jesus was, because he was the son of God. When he died on the cross, he paid the price for everybody. But to be able to go, you have to ask him to forgive your sin. Then he will give you eternal life in heaven.
The good part is that God does not grade on a curve. He does not compare you to anybody else. He loves you. And he has a special job for you, and he will give you the strength to do that job. The good news is that he does not expect the Christian to be perfect.