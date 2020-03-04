What do you think of when you hear the word tourist? There are several answers to that question.
A tourist can be a world traveler. Many Americans traveling do not know the language of that country. They go there to see some great thing. It could be a mountain and the scenery or it could be the famous architecture or a major event.
A traveler may be visiting places in this country. Again it could be the mountains, the beaches, famous landmarks or a major event.
Usually tourists are considered visitors that are there for a short time.
Short visits usually just get the highlights of the special place.
If the tourist stayed longer and visited with the local people they could learn so much more. A friend, running a marathon, had time to visit with a local person during the hours of running together.
He learned of special interest places that he was passing. He learned some of the history and details that took place there.
The local people care and share about the culture. And they tell of the feelings of the people about the events that happened there. It is like mining. The deeper you go the more valuable the results.
What does that have to teach the Christian? Sometimes churches have tourists. They are folks that are just passing through. They are just there for a short visit. And are just interested in a quick look around.
It takes time to go deeper. Meeting the people is nice, but it takes time to learn more about the culture and get the full benefit.
This is true for a church and a Christian friendship. Your can appreciate that relationship more as you give it time to go deeper.