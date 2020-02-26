Did you ever play with a porcupine? They are not the kind of animal you have for a pet. Why not?
They have a point. If you are not careful you will get stuck. Did you get the point? They do have some good points. Everybody has some good points. Some are just harder to see than others. A young friend told me about petting one at a zoo. He said the points were cut so that you would not get stuck.
I guess porcupines do not have many friends because they are too hard to get close to.
What about you? You have some good points. Everybody has some talents. Maybe some are easier to see.
Some people act like porcupines to keep people from getting too close. They are afraid of what might happen. You can get hurt feelings.
But life is better when you do let friends get closer. Then others will find out how special you really are. How can you let that happen?
A porcupine puts out those spines when he is afraid. People do the same thing. They put up a barrier when they are afraid.
You have to choose to put down the spines and let someone get close to you. When you know Jesus, he will always be there for you. Do you get the point?