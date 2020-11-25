This year everything is turned upside down. There are many changes and issues about all things.
Thanksgiving is not supposed to happen as we usually have it. Many places have restrictions on gatherings. Many folks have worries on their own separate from the government requirements. What should you think?
Seems like the world, or leaders, or somebody wants to control what people are feeling, and thinking, and doing.
At the time of the founding of this country or government, the settlers from across the ocean were working with the native Indians here to create a relationship. The pilgrims were a people looking for religious freedom. They were grateful for the help of the Indians. They were also grateful for God’s protection and blessings.
Thanksgiving, for them, was a time of celebration of God’s goodness to them.
During this time, you may not get to have your usual Thanksgiving activities. But you can still celebrate the meaning of the time. You can thank God for all he has done for you and your family.
You can share thankful messages with your friends and family. You can use phone calls, face time and many other ways to share the many things that God has done for you this year.
Maybe this Thanksgiving will be the best one ever. The choice is up to you. Have a great Thanksgiving this week as you count your blessings.