People are posting beautiful sights on their Facebook page. There are gardens, flowers, trees and mountains.
The most beautiful garden of all must have been the Garden of Eden. When God created the world, he made the Garden of Eden for Adam and Eve. He did that because He loved them.
It must have been a special place. The Bible says that he walked with them in the cool of the evening. That was a very special time.
People have gardens today. The difference is that Adam and Eve had it easy. They had one rule. One tree was off limits to them. All they had to do was to eat of the fruit of the garden.
Anybody can keep one rule.
When they broke that rule, we call that sin, things changed. Now to have a nice garden, it takes work and time and patience.
My friend Lynn always has a garden. He is glad to show you the fruit of his labor. I always enjoy the large sunflowers that he has. You probably have friends that have a garden also.
But these gardens require work.
God wanted to fix that problem. He had to discipline Adam and Eve, like any parent has to discipline their child. It is for their benefit.
I am glad that he found the only way to do it. Jesus, God’s only sinless son, had to come to Earth as a person to be the substitute for sin. When he died on the cross, and rose again, he paid the price in full.
Knowing about this is great. But you must ask him to forgive your sin and receive his gift of eternal life. Then one day you may see the most beautiful garden and walk with him in the cool of the evening.