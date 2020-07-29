Those looking to support Tiny House Hand Up Inc. and the mission of affordable housing in Calhoun and Gordon County once again have the opportunity to do so by shopping at the organization’s store, located at 150 Warrior Path N.E., Suite 3.
Like many shops in town, the Tiny House Hand Up Store had previously closed its doors due to concerns over COVID-19. Now, they are reopened, by appointment, to customers who agree to wear protective masks while shopping.
Cindy Tucker, executive director of THHU, said the decision to ask customers to wear masks was made “for the protection of our volunteers and other customers.”
“We want everyone to be safe while they’re shopping,” Tucker said. “The last thing we want is for anyone to pass this thing to someone else on accident. I don’t think anyone wants that.”
The Tiny House Hand Up Store sells a wide variety of donated items, including everything from books and decor to furniture and electronic equipment, with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit group’s goal of building a tiny home community in Gordon County called The Cottages at Kings Crossing. Tucker said they have plans to build about 40 homes ranging from 427 to 597 square feet on donated land at the corner of Harris Beamer Road and Beamer Road.
The community will be very similar to a condo community, with the organization owning the property but the homeowners buying the housing through traditional financing from their own banks.
Tucker said that the group has spent a large portion of their quarantine solidifying the concept for the community and making plans for the first six cottages they hope to put in on the land. The biggest expense up front, she said, will come from infrastructure items like water, power and building necessary roads. Establishing these homes first will allow the nonprofit to continue building at the next phase.
“Shutting down kind of put a hold on things for a while, which was bad, but it was good too because it gave us some time to plan,” Tucker said. “Also in that interim time, I had people come to me who are pre-qualified for mortgages. So, as soon as we get zoning approval, we’re ready to move ahead and have people who want to buy in the community.”
The need for affordable housing will likely continue to grow, Tucker said.
“With COVID, I think the need for affordable housing is only growing right now. We could be the answer to that for people,” she said.
Tiny homes at The Cottages at Kings Crossing will cost about $100 per square foot, so each house in the community will cost about $50,000. Each home will be a freestanding structure and have a bit of green space so residents can plant a garden or have a bit of space to spend outdoors.
For more information about the organization, visit their Facebook page, email THHU@gmail.com, stop by the store or call 706-403-6374. Make an appointment to visit the Tiny House Hand Up Store by messaging the group on Facebook.