Adairsville High School kept its postseason basketball hopes intact, pulling away from Sonoraville in the second half for a 73-26 road victory Tuesday night in 3A Region 7 action.
The win kept the Tigers in third place in the league, meaning if the season ended today, they would have the top seed in the Regional play-in tournament in a couple of weeks where the teams that placed third through sixth in the regular season compete for the final two playoff berths.
Adairsville, which has only taken on bigger schools when they haven't played Regional games, also had the hot hand from behind the 3-point stripe, knocking down 10 of them in the game compared to the Phoenix's two.
The young Phoenix, who have dropped 10 of their 11 Region games, were right there for most of the game, but things got away from them in the third quarter, when Adairsville rang the point cash register for 27 points to take the 11-point margin they would win by into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were hot from the beginning, nothing 19 points in the first period but the Phoenix were consistent themselves, tossing in 14 to trail 19-14 after one period.
Five different players produced points for the hosts in the first period with junior guard Ethan Hibberts and freshman postman Carter Triplett each scoring a pair of buckets. Sophomore guard Jaxon Pate and senior forward Tyler Johns added a bucket apiece while freshman guard Elijah Woods made two foul shots.
The Phoenix would whittle that deficit to just a basket at halftime by outscoring their guests, 15-12 in the second period. In fact, Adairsville would score just five baskets in the second, but two of them were three's and they would lead by a pair, 31-29, at the break.
Pate had five points, including a three-pointer, to lead Sonoraville in the second with Johns, Woods, Hibberts, sophomore Donovan Mcdaniel, and junior Zach Lyles also each adding a bucket.
But after scoring just a dozen points in the second, the Tigers really heated up in the third, making five of their 10 trey's and adding six points from the free throw line to take their first double-digit lead of the game.
They wound up outscoring the hosts, 27-18, in the third.
Adairsville senior guard TJ Printup Jr., who would lead both teams in scoring with 23 points, had 11 of those in the third, making a basket, a three, and going 6-for-6 from the free throw stripe.
Senior forward Kavi Harris, who made six 3's in the game and finished behind Printup Jr. in scoring with 20, had three of the half-dozen he made in the third as those two guys had 20 of their team's 27 points.
Woods had five points in the quarter for the red-and-white on a basket and three foul shots as again, five different players scored for Sonoraville. Johns and McDaniel had two baskets each and Pate added the team's second trey of the night while Hibberts also had a bucket.
Both teams scored 15 points each in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix were never really able to put a dent in their deficit.
Woods led the Phoenix in scoring with 13 pints while Mcdaniel and Pate finished with a dozen apiece. Hibberts was the fourth player in double figures, scoring 11 points.
The Phoenix were at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday night (details were not available at press time) and will be back home Tuesday night to face LaFayette.
Heading into this week, LaFayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe were closing in on clinching the top two seeds in Region 6 with LaFayette perfect at 12-0 and LFO just behind them at 10-1 heading into Friday night's Region action. With just a couple of more wins for each of them, they will automatically advance to the GHSA state playoffs instead of having to partake in the play-in tournament in a couple of weeks.
Adairsville finds itself currently in a fight for third place as the Tigers, with Tuesday's victory, improved to 7-4 in Region play and were a half-game ahead of Rockmart, which was 7-5.
But those teams need to keep winning to keep their seeds heading into that Region play-in tournament as Coahulla Creek is right behind both of them at 6-6 and Murray County is not far off the pace, but needing to win games, with a 5-6 record.
After Tuesday night's game, the Phoenix will have three games left on the schedule.
Ringgold is last in the league at 1-11.