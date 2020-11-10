Tickets are now on sale for "Freaky Friday The Musical" presented by Calhoun High School Performing Arts.
Shows will take place Nov. 12-16 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at https://calhounperformingarts.ludus.com. No tickets will be sold at the door, but tickets will be available up until 15 minutes prior to each show.
There will be five performances by two different casts.
Cast A will perform:
- Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:30 p.m.
Cast B will perform:
- Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.
"Freaky Friday" is based on the 1972 book of the same name by Mary Rodgers and its 1976, 1995 and 2003 film adaptations. In the story, when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before the mom's wedding.