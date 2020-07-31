On Friday, July 24, Georgia 4-H hosted the awards ceremony as the culmination of its virtual State Achievement Series, which included the campaigns and election of new state officers and announcements of winners in Georgia 4-H Leadership in Action and Project Achievement. More than 77,000 youth participate in Georgia 4-H Project Achievement annually, developing skills in leadership, public speaking, record keeping, creativity, and other life skills.
Five Gordon County 4-H’ers earned their spot to compete at the state level by winning district level competition in March. The state competition this year was done virtually, as youth participated in giving their project demonstrations via video and were interviewed about their portfolio via videoconference. Competing from Gordon County were:
♦ Bryson Smith – Beef category; presentation on beef byproducts
♦ Breana Manning – Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts category; presentation on pumpkins
♦ Holli Kile – Performing Arts Vocal category; performance of “I Dreamed a Dream”
♦ Hannah McElrath – Swine category; presentation on Porcine Stress Syndrome
♦ Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science category; presentation on goat reproduction
Manning, McElrath and Ralston were each named as state winners in their project category, earning the prestigious title of Master 4-H’er.
“Winning state level competition is an incredible achievement for each of these young people, as they started in elementary school with Project Achievement, beginning to learn about these areas, and then furthering their knowledge and sharing it with others, to now really becoming experts in these areas, as well as accomplished public speakers and communicators,” said Alexandria Griner, county extension agent and 4-H/youth development for the UGA Extension officer in Gordon County.
Project Achievement is open to youth in fourth-12th grade, so if your child is interested in participating in this competition, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 or email uge1129@uga.edu for more information.