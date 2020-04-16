Gordon Central High School juniors Holli Kile, Grace Kirkland and Sydney Rainwater have been nominated to this year's Georgia Girls State Program, Gordon County Schools announced Thursday.
The program is sponsored by the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion and focuses on educating youth about the basic ideals and principals of the country's system of government.
"We applaud these young ladies for their efforts and continued interest in learning more about our system of government," said nominating teacher Renee Hughes.