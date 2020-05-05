The Calhoun Elks Lodge No. 1883 announced this week that local high school senior Thomas Carter Blackstock of Calhoun High School has been awarded a $4,000 legacy scholarship.
This award was granted to only six seniors in the state of Georgia. The Legacy Scholarship Program is offered by the Elks National Foundation for any child or grandchild of an Elk in good standing. Carter is the grandson of Harvey Blackstock of Calhoun Elks Lodge No. 1883.
Each year the Elks National Foundation awards scholarships to high school seniors demonstrating a proven record of excellence in their scholarly pursuits, leadership in their school life and active involvement in their communities.
The legacy Scholarship Program is a distinct program awarding students who similarly demonstrate these strengths and additionally have a parent or grandparent who is a member of the order.