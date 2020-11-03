The Nelons, a group of family musicians performing a captivating blend of gospel, acappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music, are set to take the stage at Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
The ensemble is led by multi-award winning vocalist Kelly Nelon Clark and her husband Jason Clark, who is a singer, songwriter, musician and producer for the group. Their daughters, Amber and Autumn, offer powerful vocals to round out the band’s harmonic sound.
Jason’s musicianship and ability to arrange infectious harmonies, along with Kelly’s breathtaking alto, Amber’s soaring soprano, and Autumn’s haunting folksy vocal tone and mandolin playing have delighted audiences worldwide in both large arenas and intimate, rural settings like festivals, fairs and local churches. The group has won three Christian Voice Awards, two Gospel Voice Awards and several GMA Dove Awards, including for Southern Gospel Album of the Year.
Their goal, according to the band’s website, is to leave audience members encouraged by their message of hope, warmed by the love of family and inspired by the beauty, purity and majesty of their song lyrics.
Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.
The GEM Theatre is still following state and local guidelines for dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Seating may be limited.