With everything going on in the world, things are feeling uncertain and scary. In times like these, cooking a meal and serving it up for my family always brings me comfort and even now, when supplies need to stretch, I’m thinking of ways to cook and serve comfort foods that can feed us over a period of days. This Whole Roast Chicken ticks all the boxes.
In addition to being simple to make and a whole-family-feeding recipe, it is a schmaltz-y, beautifully-browned delight. Served up in a puddle of buttery, garlic-tinged pan juices, this roast chicken is delicious every time and pairs well with just about any sides you want to throw on the plate next to it. It’s just that good.
Roasting a chicken can seem scary the first time you do it. If you’re anything like I was the first time I tried my hand at cooking one, you’ve got an entire raw chicken sitting on the cutting board in front of you and you’re looking at it like it might come back to life and start peckin’. It won’t, and I’ve got a few tips to ensure you don’t ruin it for yourself either.
First, is this: If you have an instant-read thermometer, use it. If you don’t (and I didn’t the first few times I made this), prep your chicken by using a sharp knife to slice through the skin connecting the leg and the breast meat, making about a 3” long incision. Cut downward until you hit the joint that connects the chicken thigh to the body, then stop. The leg joint should be exposed. After roasting, you can check for doneness by poking a knife into that join and piercing the meat. If the juices run clear, the chicken is done. If they’re tinted-pink, it needs more time in the oven. It’s as simple as that.
Second: Low and slow is the way to go. Crank your oven to 425°F and don’t mess with it once you’ve put your chicken in to cook. The temperature needs to remain steady during the cooking process or it will take longer for the chicken to cook though. You also don’t want to be poking and proding at the chicken skin. Every slice of the chicken releases juices that keep your meat tender and juicy.
Want to make your own Whole Roast Chicken? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 4-pound whole chicken
♦ 1 bunch fresh thyme
♦ 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
♦ 1 yellow onion, peeled and halved
♦ 1 head garlic, cut in half crosswise
♦ 2 tablespoons butter, melted
♦ 1 lemon, halved
♦ 4 large carrots, cut in 2-inch pieces
♦ 1 bulb fennel, tops removed and cut into wedges
Here’s how you make it:
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Remove the chicken giblets from the cavity. Rinse the chicken inside and out, then pan dry with paper towels. Season liberally with salt and pepper, inside and out.
Stuff the cavity with the bunch of fresh thyme, rosemary sprigs, halved head of garlic, and one half of the lemon. Squeeze the other half of the lemon into the melted butter. Brush the butter on the outside of the chicken, then sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper. Tuck the wing tips under the body of the chicken. Tie the legs together with kitchen twine if possible.
Place the onions, carrots and fennel in a roasting pan. Toss with salt, pepper, the juice from the other half of the lemon and olive oil. Spread around the bottom of the roasting pan and place the chicken on top.
Roast the chicken for 2 hours, or until its juices run clear. Remove the chicken and vegetables to a platter and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Serve when ready.