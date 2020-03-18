The coronavirus (COVID-19) is officially a pandemic, and now that we’ve seen outbreaks in Calhoun and Gordon County, we’ve been warned to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings as much as possible. While everyone is figuring out what song is their favorite for ensuring proper handwashing time and buying up all the toilet paper at Kroger, I thought it might be a good time to offer up a basic recipe using pantry staples that you likely already have at home. That’s how I settled on sharing my Granny’s White Chicken Chili recipe with y’all.
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are one of those meat items that most people stock up on every time they go to the grocery store, and canned white beans are perfect to buy during your emergency shopping trip, if you don’t already have them, because they won’t go bad during a two-week quarantine. Sour cream is another one of those ‘must-have’ items that I figure most of us already have waiting for us in our kitchens. The only special ingredient you might want to spring for to make this recipe pop is shredded Monterey Jack cheese and, truthfully, there’s nothing wrong with substituting in a little shredded Cheddar if that’s what you have on hand.
Whichever cheese you choose, I guarantee you that this recipe will impress.
If you grew up in the South, there’s a pretty decent chance that the term ‘Chili Cook-Off’ brings up memories of churches and fairgrounds and intense competition. Well, this recipe was a Honey Hill Baptist Church winner three years in a row for good reason. It’s rich, creamy and flavorful with just the right amount of heat, and the meat is so tender it practically melts in your mouth.
Here’s the secret to that perfectly tender, perfectly flavored chicken: Prebake it.
Before you ever add it into the pot with your beans, go ahead and give your chicken a generous dusting of cumin, chile powder, cayenne and salt. Pop them into the oven at 350ºF for 30 minutes, and voilà! That one simple step truly works like magic.
Remember to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after cooking (and anytime you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing). The goal here is to share lots of delicious food, not germs.
Want to make your own White Chicken Chili? Here’s what you need:
♦ 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
♦ 3 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 4 tablespoons chile powder
♦ 3 tablespoons cumin
♦ 1 teaspoon salt (plus more, to taste)
♦ ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
♦ 2 medium onions, chopped
♦ 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
♦ 3 15-ounce cans white beans, drained
♦ 2 4-ounce cans chopped green chilis (including liquid)
♦ 2 teaspoons oregano
♦ 4-6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
♦ 6 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
♦ 2 cups sour cream
Optional Garnish:
♦ Chopped scallions
♦ Chopped cilantro leaves
♦ Hot sauce
♦ Sour cream
♦ Shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Here’s how to make it:
P♦ reheat your oven to 350ºF. Spread the boneless, skinless chicken breasts out in a roasting pan and drizzle with one tablespoon of olive oil. Season with two teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon salt and a pinch or two of cayenne. Roast for 30 minutes, then shred into thin strips. Set aside.
♦ In a large stock pot, heat the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Saute onion and garlic over medium heat until tender, being careful not to burn the garlic. Add in the drained white beans, shredded chicken, chiles (including the liquid from the can), oregano, two tablespoons chile powder, 2 tablespoons cumin, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon cayenne. Add four cups of chicken broth. Keep the rest on hand for thinning the chili to your desired consistency. Stir to combine and simmer for 20 minutes over a low heat.
♦ Remove the pot from the heat and allow it to cool for five minutes before proceeding. It is vital to allow for this cooling time before moving on to the next step. Stir in the shredded Monterey Jack cheese, one cup at a time. Then, stir in two cups of sour cream. Bring the pot back to a gentle simmer over low heat. Do not boil or your dairy products will separate.
♦ Simmer the chili for another 15 minutes, adjusting with additional chicken broth as needed. This is also a good time to add in additional salt and pepper if you wish.
♦ Serve chili in bowls with garnishes on the side. This recipe makes 10 servings♦ .